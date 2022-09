Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Offices of Christina M. Tribbia on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Farmers Insurance, an insurance provider for homes and small businesses, to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Lowther Johnson LLC on behalf of Mark Hubbard. The case is 6:22-cv-03255, Hubbard v. Farmers Insurance Company, Inc.