Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Poyner Spruill on Thursday removed an wage-and-hour lawsuit against Eitan Group North America, Eitan Medical North America Inc. and its chief executive officer Roger Massengale to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged unpaid commission wages, was filed by Barrett Law Offices on behalf of Scott Hubbard. The case is 5:22-cv-00382, Hubbard v. Eitan Group North America et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 22, 2022, 6:28 PM