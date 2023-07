New Suit

Alabama Power Company was hit with a complaint Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00882, Hubbard v. Alabama Power Company.

Energy

July 07, 2023, 6:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Briona Hubbard

defendants

Alabama Power Company

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation