New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

The National Collegiate Athletic Association and other defendants were slapped with a class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court claiming damages due to anticompetitive restrictions on financial awards for academic achievement. The suit, brought by Winston & Strawn and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, centers on a 2019 decision upheld by the Supreme Court preventing NCAA member schools from offering student athletes 'education-related compensation' payments of nearly $6000 per school year per antitrust law. The suit was brought on behalf of current and former Division I college athletes who claim they were harmed financially by the ruling. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01593, Hubbard et al v. National Collegiate Athletic Association et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 04, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Chuba Hubbard

Keira McCarrell

Plaintiffs

Winston & Strawn

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

National Collegiate Athletic Association

Atlantic Coast Conference

Pac-12 Conference

Southeastern Conference

The Big 12 Conference, Inc.

The Big Ten Conference, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations