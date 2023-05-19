Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Cooley and Mayer Brown have stepped in as defense counsel to the PAC-12 Conference and the Big Ten Conference in a pending antitrust class action. The complaint, pertaining to NCAA member schools offering education-related compensation, was filed April 4 in California Northern District Court by Winston & Strawn and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro on behalf of current and former Division I college athletes whose claims were not litigated in a 2019-related lawsuit. The complaint accuses the defendants of agreeing to price-fix players’ compensation to exclude academic achievement awards. The Southeast Conference is represented by Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken, is 4:23-cv-01593, Hubbard et al v. National Collegiate Athletic Association et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 19, 2023, 10:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Chuba Hubbard

Keira McCarrell

Plaintiffs

Winston & Strawn

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

National Collegiate Athletic Association

Atlantic Coast Conference

Pac-12 Conference

Southeastern Conference

The Big 12 Conference, Inc.

The Big Ten Conference, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilkinson Stekloff LLP

ArentFox Schiff

Cooley

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson

Patrick H Hill

Seifert Zuromski LLP

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations