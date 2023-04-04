The National Collegiate Athletic Association and five athletic conferences were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court in relation to NCAA member schools offering education-related compensation. The court action was filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Winston & Strawn on behalf of current and former Division I college athletes whose claims were not litigated in a 2019 related lawsuit. The complaint accuses the defendants of agreeing to price-fix players’ compensation to exclude academic achievement awards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01593, Hubbard et al v. National Collegiate Athletic Association et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
April 04, 2023, 12:08 PM