New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

The National Collegiate Athletic Association and five athletic conferences were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court in relation to NCAA member schools offering education-related compensation. The court action was filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Winston & Strawn on behalf of current and former Division I college athletes whose claims were not litigated in a 2019 related lawsuit. The complaint accuses the defendants of agreeing to price-fix players’ compensation to exclude academic achievement awards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01593, Hubbard et al v. National Collegiate Athletic Association et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 04, 2023, 12:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Chuba Hubbard

Keira McCarrell

Plaintiffs

Winston & Strawn

defendants

National Collegiate Athletic Association

Atlantic Coast Conference

Pac-12 Conference

Southeastern Conference

The Big 12 Conference, Inc.

The Big Ten Conference, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations