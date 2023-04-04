New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

The National Collegiate Athletic Association and five athletic conferences were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court in relation to NCAA member schools offering education-related compensation. The court action was filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Winston & Strawn on behalf of current and former Division I college athletes whose claims were not litigated in a 2019 related lawsuit. The complaint accuses the defendants of agreeing to price-fix players’ compensation to exclude academic achievement awards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01593, Hubbard et al v. National Collegiate Athletic Association et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 04, 2023, 12:08 PM

