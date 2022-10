Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed a trade secret lawsuit against former HUB International Northwest employee Shawna Larson to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Betts Patterson & Mines on behalf of HUB International Northwest, which accuses Larson of breaching confidentiality and non-solicitation agreements. The case is 2:22-cv-01418, Hub International Northwest, LLC v. Larson et al.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 2:00 PM