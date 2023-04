New Suit - Contract

Air Sea Transport, BNSF Railway and Maersk Group were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, which pertains to a shipment of security cameras, was filed by Hill Rivkins LLP on behalf of Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03574, Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd. v. Maersk A/S et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 29, 2023, 12:32 PM

Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd.

Hill Rivkins LLP

BNSF Railway Company

Air SEA Transport, Inc.

Maersk A/S

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract