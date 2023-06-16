New Suit

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe filed a defamation lawsuit on behalf of singer and entrepreneur Jeffrey Huang aka Machi Big Brother in Texas Western District Court on Thursday. The complaint, pursuing claims against Zachary Wolk, contends that the defendant published an article falsely accusing Huang of embezzlement and shared it with his audience of over 300,000 Twitter followers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00683, Huang v. Wolk.

Internet & Social Media

June 16, 2023, 11:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Huang

Plaintiffs

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

defendants

Zachary Wolk

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation