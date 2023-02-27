Who Got The Work

Michael J. Sacksteder and Jonathan T. McMichael of Fenwick & West have entered appearances for Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts a single patent, was filed Jan. 13 in Florida Middle District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:23-cv-00096, Huang v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

February 27, 2023, 6:40 AM