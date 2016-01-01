Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Crowe & Dunlevy on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Daimler Trucks North America, a division of the Mercedes-Benz Group, to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit alleges that safety features in the sleeping compartment of a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia were defective and failed to protect the plaintiff from severe head injuries in a collision. The suit was filed by Wagner & Lynch on behalf of Youngquan Hu and Jinghua Ren. The case is 5:22-cv-00867, Hu et al v. Daimler Trucks North America LLC.