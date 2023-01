New Suit - Contract

Zmetra Clear Span Structures was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The sit was brought by Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on behalf of HTS TENTIQ. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-40003, HTS TENTIQ, Inc. v. Zmetra Clear Span Structures, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 06, 2023, 5:11 PM