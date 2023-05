Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at WFBM LLP on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federal Insurance and Universal Underwriters Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pasich LLP on behalf of HTL Automotive d/b/a Hooman Toyota of Long Beach and Hooman Michael Nissani, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying landlord-tenant lawsuit. The case is 2:23-cv-03577, HTL Automotive Inc. et al. v. Federal Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 7:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Hooman Michael Nissani

Htl Automotive Inc.

Pasich LLP

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

Does

Universal Underwriters Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wfbm, LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute