O'Melveny & Myers filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Frederick W. Hsu, director of Mobile Gaming Technologies Inc. The suit accuses Zeisler PLLC partners Aaron Zeisler and Brian Burns of disclosing confidential arbitration settlement award details in an attempt to solicit new clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02866, Hsu v. Zeisler et al.

June 10, 2023, 11:52 AM

