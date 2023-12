News From Law.com International

Singapore Big Four firm Rajah & Tann has expanded its practice in China with the hire of international arbitration partner Hew Kian Heong, who was most recently the head of construction and infrastructure disputes at Shanghai-based Kewei Law Firm, Herbert Smith Freehills' joint operation firm in China.

