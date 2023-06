News From Law.com International

In May, we saw several cross-border mergers and acquisitions transactions involving a quartet of domestic and international law firms advising regional and global corporations such as Blackstone and Samsung Display. We also saw the resolution of an eight-year North Sea oil dispute between Sinopec and Repsol, resulting in the settlement of long-running arbitration proceedings worth $5.5 billion.

Legal Services

June 02, 2023, 4:08 PM

nature of claim: /