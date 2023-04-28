New Suit - Securities Class Action

Adidas, its CEO and its CFO were hit with a securities class action Friday in Oregon District Court in connection with recent controversy involving non-party Kanye West's association and recent partnerships with the shoe brand. The lawsuit, filed by Ransom, Gilbertson, Martin, & Ratliff and the Rosen Law Firm, asserts that, before public outcry in late 2022 amid media exposure of West's anti-Semitic remarks, the defendants were already aware of West's hateful rhetoric, including his expression of a desire to name an upcoming album 'Hitler.' The defendants are accused of failing to mitigate negative financial exposure and take precautionary measures in a timely manner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00629, Hrsa-Ila Funds v. adidas AG et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 9:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Hrsa-Ila Funds

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Ransom, Gilbertson, Martin, & Ratliff

defendants

adidas AG

Harm Ohlmeyer

Kasper Rrsted

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws