Sara Frey and Alexander Nemiroff of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for the Borough of Exeter and its police chief Joseph Schlagel in a pending civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit. The case, filed March 30 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Dyller & Solomon on behalf of Kimberly Hromek and other plaintiffs, accuses the police chief of failing to adequately render medical help and timely perform a welfare check on non-party Nicholas P. Hromek. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani, is 3:23-cv-00549, Hromek et al v. Borough of Exeter et al.
May 15, 2023, 5:00 AM