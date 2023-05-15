Who Got The Work

Sara Frey and Alexander Nemiroff of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for the Borough of Exeter and its police chief Joseph Schlagel in a pending civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit. The case, filed March 30 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Dyller & Solomon on behalf of Kimberly Hromek and other plaintiffs, accuses the police chief of failing to adequately render medical help and timely perform a welfare check on non-party Nicholas P. Hromek. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani, is 3:23-cv-00549, Hromek et al v. Borough of Exeter et al.

Government

May 15, 2023, 5:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Hromek

Leonard Hromek

Michaella Pack

Plaintiffs

Caelie Mccormick Sweigart, Esq.

Law Office Of Barry H. Dyller

defendants

Borough of Exeter

Chief Schlagel

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation