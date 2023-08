Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kramon & Graham on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers and Northfield Insurance to District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, pursuant to commercial general liability claims, was filed by Klaproth Law on behalf of HRH Services and Rachel Traverso. The case is 1:23-cv-02300, Hrh Services LLC et al v. Travelers Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

August 09, 2023, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Hrh Services LLC

Rachel Traverso

defendants

Travelers Indemnity Company

Northfield Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Kramon Graham

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute