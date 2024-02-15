Who Got The Work

José J. Behar has entered an appearance alongside Morgan Lewis & Bockius partner Eric Kim for Constellation Energy in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Jan. 1 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Mensing Law on behalf of a senior reactor operator who was allegedly wrongfully terminated after seeking disability accommodations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Paul S. Diamond, is 2:24-cv-00002, Hreha v. Constellation Energy Corporation et al.

Energy

February 15, 2024, 9:55 AM

