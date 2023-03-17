New Suit - Trade Secrets

H&R Block filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Danny W. Stanton on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bond Schoeneck & King and Phelps Dunbar, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form the competing company Essential Business Advisors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-02307, HRB Professional Resources LLC v. Stanton.

Banking & Financial Services

March 17, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

HRB Professional Resources LLC

Plaintiffs

Bond, Schoeneck & King

defendants

Danny W. Stanton

nature of claim: 880/