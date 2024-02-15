HPE Legal Chiefs Pay Shot Up in 2023 | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's top lawyer, John Schultz, received compensation in 2023 totaling 9.1 million, a big boost from prior years.HPE's recently filed preliminary proxy statement credits Schultz, chief operating and legal officer for the Texas-based business software firm, with continuing to "transform HPE's information technology systems to improve stability, resilience, and performance." He also kept employee engagement at a high level, retained key talent and improved diversity within the legal department.

February 15, 2024, 2:41 PM

