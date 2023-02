Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendant on Wednesday removed a lawsuit to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act, was brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on behalf of HPA USI LLC and Pathlight Property Management. The case is 1:23-cv-00791, Hpa USI LLC et al v. Ivey.

Georgia

February 24, 2023, 7:18 AM