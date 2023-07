New Suit - Consumer

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of HPA Borrower 2018-1 LLC and Pathlight Property Management. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, pursues claims against Tinell Harris and Danica Narcissa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02944, Hpa Borrower 2018- 1 LLC et al v. Narcissa et al.

July 04, 2023, 4:14 AM

Hpa Borrower 2018- 1 LLC

Pathlight Property Management

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

And Any Other Occupants

Danica Narcissa

Tinell Harris

nature of claim: 230/over a leasing or eviction dispute