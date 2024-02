News From Law.com

HP legal chief Julie Jacobs received $6.2 million in compensation in her first full year on the job, a sum that includes a $2 million cash bonus. HP explains in its latest proxy statement that the bonus, paid out in fiscal year 2023, represents a one-time payment "in recognition of foregone compensation at her previous employer."

February 27, 2024, 1:57 PM

