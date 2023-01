New Suit - Trademark

HP Inc. sued Aboit, Ejet and other e-commerce sellers Monday in California Northern District Court for false advertising, unfair competition and trade dress infringement. The lawsuit, filed by DLA Piper and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, takes aim at the defendants in connection with their alleged sale of look-alike ink and toner cartridges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00344, HP Inc. et al v. Wiseta et al.