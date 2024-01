News From Law.com

Rishi Varma is departing as general counsel of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to become chief legal officer of agricultural giant Cargill. Varma joined HP in 2013, two years before the company split into two, with Palo Alto, California-based HP keeping the computer and printer business and Spring, Texas-based HP Enterprise encompassing its business services arm, which includes networking, software and consulting.

