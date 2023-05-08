New Suit - Employment

HP Communications filed a lawsuit against the County of San Diego on Monday in California Southern District Court challenging the recently-enacted Ordinance No. 10828. According to the complaint, the ordinance requires traffic control workers on private construction projects to be paid prevailing wages, a rule which generally applies to public work projects. The suit seeks a declaration that the ordinance is preempted by the National Labor Relations Act. HP Communications is backed by Sheppard Mullin. The case is 3:23-cv-00844, HP Communications Inc. v. County of San Diego et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 08, 2023, 8:35 PM

Plaintiffs

HP Communications, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Sheppard Mullin

defendants

Board of Supervisors of County of San Diego

County of San Diego

Does 1-20

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches