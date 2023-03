New Suit

Walgreens was sued Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's North Atlantic Avenue premises, was brought by the Onyx Group and the Lett Law Firm on behalf of Janet Hoyt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00373, Hoyt v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 01, 2023, 4:34 AM