Who Got The Work

Rodolfo Gomez of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for 2560 Atlantic Hospitality in a pending complaint for declaratory relief. The suit, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Daytona Beach premises, was filed Feb. 28 in Florida Middle District Court by Lett Law and the Onyx Group on behalf of Janet Hoyt. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:23-cv-00368, Hoyt v. 2560 Atlantic Hospitality LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 14, 2023, 6:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Janet Hoyt

Plaintiffs

Lett Law, PLLC

The Onyx Group

defendants

2560 Atlantic Hospitality LLC

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA