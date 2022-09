New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan and Parmet PC filed filed an employment class action against healthcare company WellPath LLC Wednesday in Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint centers on alleged wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02665, Hoyle v. WellPath, LLC.

Health Care

September 28, 2022, 3:27 PM