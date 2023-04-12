Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a biometric privacy class action against facility management services provider MacLellan Integrated Services Inc. to Illinois Central District Court. The suit, filed by Werman Salas PC and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, accuses the defendant of collecting and storing employees' fingerprints for timekeeping purposes in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-01150, Hoye et al v. MacLellan Integrated Services, Inc.
Business Services
April 12, 2023, 5:12 AM