Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a biometric privacy class action against facility management services provider MacLellan Integrated Services Inc. to Illinois Central District Court. The suit, filed by Werman Salas PC and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, accuses the defendant of collecting and storing employees' fingerprints for timekeeping purposes in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-01150, Hoye et al v. MacLellan Integrated Services, Inc.

Business Services

April 12, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Brett Goddard

Chantelle Hoye

defendants

MacLellan Integrated Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims