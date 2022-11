Who Got The Work

Kaitlynn Milroy of Secrest Wardle has entered an appearance for Kelsey Furnari, Jeffrey Masserang and the City of Warren of in a pending false arrest lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 3 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Christopher Trainor & Associates on behalf of Quinton Howze. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shalina D. Kumar, is 2:22-cv-12337, Howze v. Warren, City of et al.

Michigan

November 17, 2022, 8:43 AM