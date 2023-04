New Suit - ERISA

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, and Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The court case, over denial of short-term disability benefits, was filed by Tucker Disability Law PA on behalf of Duane Howes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00472, Howes v. Charter Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

April 14, 2023, 4:08 PM

Duane Howes

Tucker Disability Law PA

Charter Communications, Inc.

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations