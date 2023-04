Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Security Insurance, an Assurant company, and JPMorgan Chase to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed pro se by William Howenstine. The case is 2:23-cv-01316, Howenstine v. American Security Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 20, 2023, 10:48 AM

Plaintiffs

William Howenstine

defendants

American Security Insurance Company

Assurant

JP Morgan Chase Bank

PHH Mortgage Company

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute