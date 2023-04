New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Cookware company Caraway Home was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of overcharging for use tax on products shipped to Missouri from an out-of-state facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03174, Howell v. Caraway Home Inc.

April 17, 2023, 7:48 PM

