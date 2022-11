Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mandelbaum, Fitzsimmons, Hewitt, & Cain on Monday removed a lawsuit against Amica Mutual Insurance Company and Blanca A. Gonzalez to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Lorraine Howell. The case is 6:22-cv-02199, Howell v. Amica Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 29, 2022, 4:48 AM