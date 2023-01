New Suit

Bank of America and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which claims unlawful seizure of real property, was filed pro se by Damon Fedorov-Howell-Karriem and Alexander Howell-Fedorov. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80095, Howell-Fedorov et al v. Bank of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 20, 2023, 3:17 PM