Who Got The Work

Matthew J. Consolo of Secrest Wardle has entered an appearance for Granite and Marble Design in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 28 in Michigan Eastern District Court by SRipLaw on behalf of professional photographer Morgan Howarth, alleges that the defendant posted the plaintiff's photograph on its social media pages without permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III, is 2:23-cv-13010, Howarth v. Granite and Marble Design, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 15, 2024, 11:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Morgan Howarth

Plaintiffs

Srip Law

defendants

Granite and Marble Design, LLC

defendant counsels

Secrest Wardle

Srip Law

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims