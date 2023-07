Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Collins Roche Utley & Garner on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers and the Ohio Department of Medicaid to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Warren Law Firm on behalf of Cameron Howard, who alleges improper investigation of claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:23-cv-02234, Howard v. Travelers Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Cameron Howard

defendants

Travelers Indemnity Company

Ohio Department of Medicaid

defendant counsels

Collins Roche Utley & Garner, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute