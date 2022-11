New Suit - Employment

The Townsend Law Firm filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Sunday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, which alleges race- and gender-based employment discrimination, was filed on behalf of Eleanor Howard, a former ordering manager for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The case is 1:22-cv-01493, Howard v. Mayorkas.

Government

November 28, 2022, 4:02 PM