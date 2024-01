Who Got The Work

Home Depot has retained attorneys Howard F. Strongin and Yelena Graves of Strongin Rothman & Abrams to fight a pending trip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 22 in New York Eastern District Court by Mallilo & Grossman on behalf of Nija N. Howard. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ramon E. Reyes Jr., is 1:23-cv-08684, Howard v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 08, 2024, 9:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Nija N. Howard

Plaintiffs

Mallilo & Grossman

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Strongin Rothman & Abrams, LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims