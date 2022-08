New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Gerber Products was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gutride Safier, accuses Gerber of violating FDA restrictions on making certain nutrient content claims on food products targeted towards children below the age of 2. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04779, Howard v. Gerber Products Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 19, 2022, 6:58 PM