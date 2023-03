New Suit

Delta Air Lines and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey were sued Saturday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged injuries related to air travel. The court action was filed by Kreindler & Kreindler on behalf of Judith Howard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01876, Howard v. Delta Air Lines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 13, 2023, 8:37 AM