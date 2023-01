New Suit - Employment

Chipotle Mexican Grill, the popular chain of Mexican-style restaurants, was sued Wednesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Pilot Law on behalf of Brandon Howard, who contends that he was unable to maintain his service manager position as his leave of absence form for upcoming military deployment was wrongly construed as a resignation letter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00049, Howard v. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.