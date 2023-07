News From Law.com

Lisa A. Crooms-Robinson, who joined Howard University School of Law's ffaculty in 1993, has been named interim dean of the law school. Crooms-Robinson succeeds Danielle Ren Holley, who after nine years as dean, left to become the first Black president of Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

District of Columbia

July 06, 2023, 10:24 AM

