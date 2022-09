New Suit - Product Liability

Kline & Specter and other counsel filed a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court targeting consumer products maker SilverOnyx. The case was brought on behalf of Dana Howard-McCall and Thomas McCall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03834, Howard-McCall et al v. SilverOnyx, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 27, 2022, 1:51 PM