U.S. Cellular Corp., its parent Telephone and Data Systems and certain executives were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that U.S. Cellular had been losing customers, and that a promotional campaign had failed to reverse that trend. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02764, Howard M. Rensin, Trustee of the Rensin Joint Trust v. United States Cellular Corporation et al.
Telecommunications
May 02, 2023, 8:19 PM