New Suit - Securities Class Action

U.S. Cellular Corp., its parent Telephone and Data Systems and certain executives were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that U.S. Cellular had been losing customers, and that a promotional campaign had failed to reverse that trend. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02764, Howard M. Rensin, Trustee of the Rensin Joint Trust v. United States Cellular Corporation et al.

Telecommunications

May 02, 2023, 8:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Howard M. Rensin, Trustee of the Rensin Joint Trust

Plaintiffs

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

defendants

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

United States Cellular Corporation

Douglas W. Chambers

Laurent C. Therivel

Leroy T. Carlson, Jr.

Peter L. Sereda

Vicki L. Villacrez

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws