Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Illinois Tool Works, a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment, to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Clark Employment Law on behalf of Howard M. Ehrenberg, Chapter 7 Trustee for Jesus Lopez. The case is 2:22-cv-05833, Howard M. Ehrenberg, Chapter 7 Trustee for Jesus Lopez v. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 17, 2022, 6:58 PM