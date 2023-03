New Suit - Contract

DLA Piper filed a franchise lawsuit on behalf of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Howard Johnson International Inc. in New Jersey District Court Wednesday. The suit targets Bright Ma Ave. LLC and Joseph Fan. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01303, Howard Johnson International, Inc. et al v. Bright Ma Ave., LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 08, 2023, 2:59 PM